PHOTOS: Lionel Messi Among Stars to Show Off New adidas Ocean Storm Nemeziz Boots

Lionel Messi will wear the new adidas Ocean Storm Nemeziz boots next season.

The Barcelona forward will be joined by Liverpool star Roberto Firmino and Paris-Saint Germain winger Julian Draxler in displaying the new footwear next campaign, with the boots "designed to enhance the performance of the game's most agile players".

The boots are inspired by the idea of 'taping'; a process used in sport to deliver security, support and adaptability, as well as increased stability and agility for the athlete.

They also feature a two-tone navy blue and turquoise colour combination with three yellow stripes and a dual-lock collar which secures the ankle in place to deal with explosive change of direction, a trait the likes of Messi, Firmino and Draxler frequently use.

Image by Jude Summerfield

The features are used through the boot's 'AGILITYBANDAGE', which uses 'TORSIONTAPES' technology to keep the foot locked down to secure a comfortable fit.

A 'TORSIONFRAME' outsole uses 'ultra-lightweight construction' while 'TORSIONRIBS' provides a dynamic push off support and the new 'AGILITYKNIT 2.0' interlocks yarn structure to provide a soft, direct touch and a lightweight feel.

Messi is known as one of the agile players in the world, frequently drifting past opposition players before scoring goals for Barcelona and Argentina, while Firmino's deft interplay and sharp finishing has earned him a reputation as one of the Premier League's most astute attackers.

