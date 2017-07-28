Soccer

West Brom Announce Return of Ex-Manager Gary Megson as Baggies New Assistant Boss

90Min
2 hours ago

Gary Megson has made a romantic return to West Bromwich Albion as Tony Pulis' new assistant head coach.

The former Baggies boss was unveiled as Pulis' number two by the club's website on Friday, and marks the return of the manager who helped steer them to the Premier League for the first time in 2004.

Megson takes over from former assistant Dave Kemp following the latter's decision to retire from the game, and Pulis explained why he opted to bring Megson back to the Hawthorns instead of working with a younger man.

He said: “I’ve known Gary from my early days at Bristol Rovers when his dad Don gave me my debut and Gary would turn up to train as a 17-year-old.

“He’s been out of things for a while but that’s what attracted me in many ways – he’s fresh, he will hit the ground running and he’s a person I know I can bounce things off.”

Megson, who has been out of the game since he was surprisingly sacked by Sheffield Wednesday in February 2012 with the club third in League One, admitted his delight to be back at a place that he was extremely fond of.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

He stated: “I’m really pleased. I’ve known Tony a long time and although we’ve never lived in each other’s pockets we have similar views on how football should be played and how footballers should behave. 

“I loved my time here although it’s a long time ago now. You obviously have the club you grow up supporting which you always consider to be your club. But this is as close to that relationship as possible – and I can’t pay it a higher compliment then that. It’s a terrific club with terrific support.”

Megson, 55, managed West Brom between 2000 and 2004 - a period in the club's history that saw him lead them to promotion out of League One before continuing their upward trajectory by securing a place in the top flight via the play-offs at the end of the 2003/04

