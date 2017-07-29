UEFA Tell PSG They Must Sell €110m Worth of Players in Order to Sign Neymar

UEFA have informed Paris Saint-Germain that they must make €110m from selling players in order to sign Barcelona superstar, Neymar.

The Ligue 1 side are set to activate the Brazilian winger's €220m release clause, a fee that would more than double the current transfer record.

PSG would have to make the sizeable amount by January 31, 2018, in order to comply with the Financial Fair Play rulings, according to RMC.

UEFA cannot actually force Unai Emery's side to make the money, but if they do not, they will face sanctions from the governing body before the 2018/19 season.

There are a number of players they could sell in order to legally acquire Neymar, with Marco Verratti, Angel Di Maria and Lucas Moura three of the potential candidates.

The package PSG are reportedly putting together for Neymar is truly staggering, with the Parisians set to offer him a contract worth around €30m-a-year.

This would more than double the 25-year-old's current €11m-a-year salary with Barcelona and the French capital club would also pay his taxes, as they did with Zlatan Ibrahimovic and are doing so with Thiago Silva.

PSG's Qatari owners are prepared to do whatever it takes to sign Neymar as they see his commercial value as a way to elevate the club's status in world football.

The Brazilian star is one of the most iconic names in the world, behind only Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in football terms.