These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

Germany and Denmark are supposed to be playing right now in the quarterfinals of Women's Euro 2017, but the field is absolutely soaked.

The game was rescheduled for tomorrow, which is disappointing for both teams and their fans. But the waterlogged field as provided us with some absolutely glorious videos, and for that we must all be thankful.

Just look at that pitch...



Germany v Denmark has still not started in #Euro2017 due to the heavy rain.



Updates: https://t.co/HlfiyI4ray pic.twitter.com/aksydK8wlX — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 29, 2017

Usually when this type of stuff is happening, it's not a good idea to try and play a soccer game.