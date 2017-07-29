Soccer

Women's Euro 2017: Germany vs. Denmark was Cancelled, But the GIFs are Incredible

Germany and Denmark are supposed to be playing right now in the quarterfinals of Women's Euro 2017, but the field is absolutely soaked.

The game was rescheduled for tomorrow, which is disappointing for both teams and their fans. But the waterlogged field as provided us with some absolutely glorious videos, and for that we must all be thankful. 

Usually when this type of stuff is happening, it's not a good idea to try and play a soccer game.

