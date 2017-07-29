Women's Euro 2017: Germany vs. Denmark was Cancelled, But the GIFs are Incredible
Germany and Denmark are supposed to be playing right now in the quarterfinals of Women's Euro 2017, but the field is absolutely soaked.
The game was rescheduled for tomorrow, which is disappointing for both teams and their fans. But the waterlogged field as provided us with some absolutely glorious videos, and for that we must all be thankful.
Important gif. pic.twitter.com/zizUTzDFoX— Our Game Magazine (@OurGameMagazine) July 29, 2017
Things you don't see in football that often #GERDEN #EURO2017 pic.twitter.com/i7qROzbkK7— Brétt Mendöza (@BrettMendoza) July 29, 2017
Just look at that pitch...— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 29, 2017
Germany v Denmark has still not started in #Euro2017 due to the heavy rain.
Updates: https://t.co/HlfiyI4ray pic.twitter.com/aksydK8wlX
Usually when this type of stuff is happening, it's not a good idea to try and play a soccer game.