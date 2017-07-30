Soccer

Chapecoense Confirm Plane Crash Survivor Alan Ruschel Will Feature Against Barcelona

90Min
an hour ago

Chapecoense plane survivor Alan Ruschel will play against Barcelona at the Nou Camp early next month. 

Ruschel, 27, was on board the Chapecoense plane that crashed as the team travelled to play their Copa Sudamericana final first-leg tie against Atletico National last November. 

FBL-BRAZIL-CHAPECOENSE-TRAINING

The defender was one of six players who survived that horrific incident which occurred near the Columbian city of Medellin, killing 71 people. 

The Brazilian club have since returned to competitive action after rebuilding their squad, and they are now ready to welcome Ruschel back to their side. 

The club posted a statement on their website, chapecoense.com, which read: "Chapecoense can confirm that after a joint decision by the board, the department of football and the player himself, who is fit to play, the official return of Alan Ruschel to the side will take place on August 7 against Barcelona at the Nou Camp.

"Alan's return represents an important step in his recovery and in the process of rebuilding the squad.

"Considering the magnitude of this match against a great Spanish team, in one of the temples of world football, we recognise that the game represents the ideal occasion for his return.''

The two clubs will contest for the Joan Gamer Trophy, in a fixture that typically serves as the first chance fans can see their side in action at the Nou Camp ahead of the new season. 

