Paul Clement Delighted With What His New Signing Has Added to Swansea's Attacking Threat

Swansea signing Tammy Abraham has already earned praise from his manager, following his displays in pre-season.

The Swansea boss is encouraged by what he sees in terms of the attacking threat that Abraham brings to the side.

The Chelsea loanee was one of the shining lights in the U-21 European Championships in the summer and his form looks to have continued into pre-season.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

He was on the scoresheet against Richmond Kickers earlier this month and was again on the scoresheet against Birmingham in yesterday's friendly.

Abraham's cushioned volley from Leroy Fer's cross got the ball rolling for Swansea in the second half and was soon coupled with a goal from Fer to put the game out of sight and to secure the victory for the Swans.

And Clement was very impressed with what he saw in the second half, he told Swansea's Official Website: “It’s good for Tammy to get on the scoresheet again. Strikers want to score goals and Tammy has shown already that he is a dangerous player,”

“He gets in the right areas at the right times.

“The goal today just sneaked over the line, but I was more pleased with the frontline as a whole in the second period.

“I thought they were more dangerous collectively rather than individually.

He went on to speak about the general performance, saying: “We were more of a threat in the second half and we could have won the game more comfortably in the end, with (David) Stockdale making one very good save.”