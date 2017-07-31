Real Madrid Trying to Help PSG Complete Neymar Deal and Get One Over on Barcelona

Real Madrid could potentially help Paris Saint-Germain complete what is being termed 'Operation Neymar' and get one over on fierce rivals Barcelona in the process and it centres on the 2016 move of former Real forward Jese Rodriguez to Paris.

A lot has been made over the Financial Fair Play implications of the proposed €222m Neymar deal, with La Liga chief Javier Tebas saying he plans to report PSG to UEFA for a breach of the rules.

Tebas told Marca over the weekend that he believes 'the state of Qatar is injecting money and that violates Financial Fair Play'. In his eyes, PSG's commercial revenue means they simply couldn't afford to complete the deal without receiving illegal money from elsewhere.

According to El Gol Digital, Real Madrid could lend a helping hand, though.

PSG signed Jese from Los Blancos last summer for €25m. But the deadline for payment has apparently been extended by Real, which would allow PSG to complete it next year instead. That means that deal could potentially be put in the books next year and won't contribute to this summer's spending, leaving more money available for the Neymar deal.

With this the most ambitious transfer in history, every penny will count for PSG.

It is certainly in Real's interest for Neymar to leave the country and Bernabeu captain Sergio Ramos recently expressed hope that the Brazilian might switch clubs - "I hope [he leaves]. It would be less of a problem for us."

As one of the best players in the world, Neymar's expected departure will severely hurt Barcelona. With Real having won only a second league title since 2008 last season after over a decade of Catalan dominance it's easy to understand why those from the capital are so keen.