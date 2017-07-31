VIDEO: Romelu Lukaku Proves There's Nothing Wrong With His First Touch After Man Utd Faced Valerenga

Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku dispelled question marks over the quality of his first touch, by scoring with it on Sunday night as United ran out 3-0 winners against Valerenga.

The big Belgian was thrown on at half-time by Jose Mourinho in place of the Armenian Henrikh Mhkitaryan, and scored his third goal of pre-season for the Red Devils with his first touch of the ball from a thunderous header, shortly after Marouane Fellaini had scored the opener.

Good win today.. Thank you to fans in Norway🇳🇴 @manutd https://t.co/rWQn3dAVwm — R.Lukaku Bolingoli10 (@RomeluLukaku9) July 30, 2017

The £75m man, signed from Everton this summer, will be satisfied with his start to his United career, netting in the Europa League winners' other friendlies against Real Salt Lake and fierce rivals Manchester City in addition to his goal on Sunday.

The 24-year-old will not be getting complacent over his start, however, as he is experienced enough to realise that there will be bigger fixtures to prove himself in, starting with next week's UEFA Super Cup tie against Real Madrid - although he will have pleased fans with his encouraging performances.

Some fans of rival clubs, however, seem intent on seeing Lukaku fail at Old Trafford, and have pinpointed his inconsistent first touch as a stick to beat him with. Following his impressive impact last night from his so called 'poor' first touch, fans were left to eat their words.

People forever complaining about Lukaku's first touch, however today's was pretty decent.. pic.twitter.com/FpshW5SOyz — Josh (@Martialized) July 30, 2017

Lukaku will be aware that all eyes will be on his every move following the mega-money transfer to Old Trafford, but he is a big enough character - literally - to deal with any criticism thrown his way.

His instant impact helped United to a 3-0 victory over Valerenga, as aforementioned, in a match where the precocious young talent Scott McTominay also notched and will surely have impressed Mourinho in the process.

United face Sampdoria in their final pre-season fixture on Wednesday, before they face Champions League holder Real Madrid in Skopje six days later as they bid to win the UEFA Super Cup.

