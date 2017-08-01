​Aston Villa Chairman Rules Out Move for Wolves Star Danny Batth as Championship Rivals Lurk

Aston Villa chairman Tony Xia has apparently ruled out a move for wantaway Wolves defender Danny Batth, as Hull and Sheffield Wednesday continue to monitor The Wanderers skipper.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the Villans along with Hull and Sheffield Wednesday, where Batth spent two seasons on loan, have all been keen on a potential move for the defender.

Transfer news: Tony Xia’s response to Danny Batth speculation could be positive for Sheffield Wednesday #avfc https://t.co/uFk4xo2v1R — HITC Transfer News (@HITCdeadlineday) July 31, 2017

However, asked about the potential for a move on Twitter, Villa Chairman Tony Xia replied: “At least our part is no.rumor.”

Omg for the love of god NO, don't you dare @Dr_TonyXia https://t.co/LNr6ucBd6u — Zoe (@ZoeShemmans_x) July 29, 2017

The Lions have already brought in some quality signings this summer with Ahmed Elmohamady, Christopher Samba, Glenn Whelan and former Chelsea captain John Terry all confirmed, though their interest in the former Colchester United player appears to have cooled.

The arrival of Portuguese defensive duo Roderick Miranda and Willy Boly looks to have put the 26-year-old’s place in Wolves' first team in jeopardy, with the Brierley Hill-born centre-half starting on the bench in Saturday's pre-season clash against Leicester.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday and Hull have also been linked with moves for Batth, who has ambitions to play for the Indian national team despite the Indian FA’s prohibitive rules about players of dual nationality.

Despite Tony Xia’s comments, it's believed all three clubs will be watching closely to see if Batth features in Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo’s plans when the Championship season kicks off in the coming days.

Danny Batth’s current contract with Wolves runs until June 2020.