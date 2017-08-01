Soccer

​Aston Villa Chairman Rules Out Move for Wolves Star Danny Batth as Championship Rivals Lurk

90Min
an hour ago

Aston Villa chairman Tony Xia has apparently ruled out a move for wantaway Wolves defender Danny Batth, as Hull and Sheffield Wednesday continue to monitor The Wanderers skipper.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the Villans along with Hull and Sheffield Wednesday, where Batth spent two seasons on loan, have all been keen on a potential move for the defender.

However, asked about the potential for a move on Twitter, Villa Chairman Tony Xia replied: “At least our part is no.rumor.”

The Lions have already brought in some quality signings this summer with Ahmed Elmohamady, Christopher Samba, Glenn Whelan and former Chelsea captain John Terry all confirmed, though their interest in the former Colchester United player appears to have cooled.

The arrival of Portuguese defensive duo Roderick Miranda and Willy Boly looks to have put the 26-year-old’s place in Wolves' first team in jeopardy, with the Brierley Hill-born centre-half starting on the bench in Saturday's pre-season clash against Leicester.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday and Hull have also been linked with moves for Batth, who has ambitions to play for the Indian national team despite the Indian FA’s prohibitive rules about players of dual nationality.

Despite Tony Xia’s comments, it's believed all three clubs will be watching closely to see if Batth features in Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo’s plans when the Championship season kicks off in the coming days.

Danny Batth’s current contract with Wolves runs until June 2020.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters