Departed Swansea Flop Borja Baston Claims Ex-Manager Bob Bradley Drove Swans Team 'Mad'

Having secured a loan move back to Spain with Malaga, Swansea forward Borja Baston has opened up on some of the difficulties his first season at the Welsh side.

The 24-year-old spoke to Diario AS following his loan move to Andalusia, and revealed that his time at Swansea didn't go as expected, with the weather, lifestyle and changes in management also contributing to the hardships faced.

It was not what I had hoped for," Baston said regarding the switch he made last summer.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

"I was really excited to go there after the seasons I had in Spain. I arrived as the most expensive signing in Swansea’s history (€18m), and at no point did they give me the chance to show what I could do.

"Right now, I’m keen to feel important to a team again and have a good season."

The player also claimed that Bob Bradley, hired as a replacement for Francesco Guidolin, drove the team 'mad' with his peculiar methods. He also explained that an injury suffered prior to the transfer from Eibar really slowed his progress.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

"I arrived with an arm injury that I had picked up at Atlético, and just when I was recovering I had a small problem with my quadriceps," he continued.

"I recovered from that and was able to play a couple of games, but then they [Swansea] fired the manager who had brought me in.

"It was difficult after that because the manager who came in (Bob Bradley) drove the team mad.

He made lots of changes and we didn’t know what we were trying to do. In the end, with the arrival of Paul Clement, the team settled and we managed to stay up."