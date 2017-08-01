Huddersfield Manager David Wagner Leaves the Door Open for More Signings This Summer

Huddersfield manager David Wagner has not ruled out more transfers before the end of the transfer window.

The German manager has already been busy in the transfer market, bringing in ten new faces for a combined fee of over £35m.

Robert Cianflone/GettyImages

Big names such as Tom Ince and Aaron Moy have been coupled with less known players such as Steve Mounie, the £11m acquisition from Montpellier.

Wagner is also after Andy Yiadom who currently plys his trade for Championship side Barnsley. However, it doesn't look like Huddersfield are prepared to stop there in terms of transfers.

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

"I will never say never," Wagner told Sky Sports News, "I think we have done good business so far.

"We were early and made the signings before pre-season started, this is what every manager is searching for. I am very happy with what we have done in the off-season, maybe there will be some ins and outs as well."

The Huddersfield boss, however, did dismiss rumours that striker Nakhi Wells was on his way out of the club. He explained the real reason behind being left out of the tour to Austria.

He said: "He isn't with us here in Austria because of his ankle problems.

"It could be he will have minor surgery, he has a screw in his ankle from an injury 10 weeks ago and now we think this [causes] his problem, so we have to get the screw out.

"We will have a better picture of him at the end of the week when he consults some specialists."