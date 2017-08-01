Soccer

Matias Vecino on the Brink of Joining Inter After Passing Tuesday Medical

90Min
an hour ago

Uruguayan midfielder Matias Vecino is nearing a move to Inter Milan, having passed a medical on Tuesday.

Vecino has been at Fiorentina for the past four years, but will now seek a new adventure with the San Siro side, beginning next season.

Inter's official website released images of the player undergoing the routine checks, with the club's official Twitter account posting an interview after the procedure was complete.

"This is a very special day, as it means a lot to arrive at a club like Inter," Vecino said. "Now I can't wait to get started training, knowing my teammates and starting this new adventure.

"Coming to a club like Inter certainly means something important. I have been in Italy for a few years now, but I think I can give more and will try to do that at Inter. I always gave my best at Fiorentina, so I think we parted on good terms.

"It is important that a coach wants you in his team. My secret, if it is one, is that I always sacrifice myself for my teammates, as that is more important than quality.

"I always played as a central midfielder, but the coach will decide where I fit best."

Vecino registered four goals and five assists in 38 appearances for Fiorentina last season, and will hope to up those tallies as Inter look to challenge for the Serie A title after a barren spell of seven years.

