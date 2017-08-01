Soccer

PHOTOS: Sunderland's Aiden McGeady Puts £1m House Up for Sale as He Swaps Scotland for Wearside

90Min
26 minutes ago

New Sunderland winger Aiden McGeady has put his luxury home in Scotland up for sale, following his move down to England. 

The former Celtic star signed a three-year deal with the Black Cats this summer, and will be hoping to help them clinch promotion next season.

Another house is already being built for the player nearby, leaving McGeady keen on selling his current pad.

The five-bedroom, three-storey building is on the outskirts of Glasgow and has its own bar, as well as a cinema, office and double garage.

The 4,500 square foot property is on the market for offers over £1,075,000, and sale brochure reads: “A bespoke, architect designed family home.

“Constructed in 2008, the property’s main hallmarks are its use of large windows bringing superb levels of natural light into the house and the high quality finishes.

Image by Kavan Flavius
Image by Kavan Flavius

“This is no more evident than in the splendid, galleried dining room with vaulted ceiling and full floor to ceiling high curved windows, making this one of the feature rooms of the property.

Image by Kavan Flavius
Image by Kavan Flavius
Image by Kavan Flavius
Image by Kavan Flavius

“The accommodation spans three floors and covers an impressive 4500 sq ft in all, including a magnificent games room, with its own bar and direct access to the decking and gardens beyond.

“The master bedroom on the first floor is both generous in size and impressive in its use of available space with a superb dressing room and spacious en suite bathroom and balcony.”

Images and quotes obtained via The Sun and Daily Record.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters