PHOTOS: Sunderland's Aiden McGeady Puts £1m House Up for Sale as He Swaps Scotland for Wearside

New Sunderland winger Aiden McGeady has put his luxury home in Scotland up for sale, following his move down to England.

The former Celtic star signed a three-year deal with the Black Cats this summer, and will be hoping to help them clinch promotion next season.

Another house is already being built for the player nearby, leaving McGeady keen on selling his current pad.

The insane story of Aiden McGeady's £1million mansion he's trying to sell https://t.co/crp223wJSz pic.twitter.com/Zzyu0ubZrN — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) August 1, 2017

The five-bedroom, three-storey building is on the outskirts of Glasgow and has its own bar, as well as a cinema, office and double garage.

The 4,500 square foot property is on the market for offers over £1,075,000, and sale brochure reads: “A bespoke, architect designed family home.

Former Celtic winger Aiden Mcgeady's home up for sale...it will set you back more than £1 million.https://t.co/HpUlieHiZA pic.twitter.com/0SF8aE0zm3 — The Scotsman (@TheScotsman) August 1, 2017

“Constructed in 2008, the property’s main hallmarks are its use of large windows bringing superb levels of natural light into the house and the high quality finishes.

Image by Kavan Flavius

Image by Kavan Flavius

“This is no more evident than in the splendid, galleried dining room with vaulted ceiling and full floor to ceiling high curved windows, making this one of the feature rooms of the property.

Image by Kavan Flavius

Image by Kavan Flavius

Image by Kavan Flavius

Image by Kavan Flavius

“The accommodation spans three floors and covers an impressive 4500 sq ft in all, including a magnificent games room, with its own bar and direct access to the decking and gardens beyond.

“The master bedroom on the first floor is both generous in size and impressive in its use of available space with a superb dressing room and spacious en suite bathroom and balcony.”

Images and quotes obtained via The Sun and Daily Record.