PSG Planning Extravagant Neymar Unveiling Ahead of Potential World-Record Transfer

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly planning a huge unveiling on the streets of Paris if they manage to snatch Neymar from Barcelona.

Multiple reports in France, including L'Equipe and Europe 1 (via AS), have alleged that the French heavyweights will re-enact their 2012 event, which saw Zlatan Ibrahimovic join them, and parade the Brazilian superstar in front of the Place du Trocadero.

Gossip columns on the continent are going into overdrive over Neymar's possible arrival in the French capital, with some going as far as to claim that he will be a PSG player as early as Wednesday.

PSG want to use the world-famous landmark - home to the Palais du Chaillot - to unveil Neymar to their supporters in front of the world's media, and showcase that even Barcelona are not safe from their humungous spending power.

The Qatari-owned club are so convinced that they are set to sign Neymar that they can already count on the French police's support to devise a stratety to prevent overcrowding, traffic congestions and keep the watching crowd safe during his possible announcement as their new star.

The French authorities had previously denied any large gatherings from taking place at the Trocadero following PSG's Ligue 1 title triumph in 2013, but may relax their stance to allow Neymar to be unveiled in spectacular fashion.



Les Parisiens are thought to have already agreed terms with Neymar about moving from Catalunya, and will activate his £197m release clause fee - a bid that would be a new world-record transfer fee - if all of the formalities on his potential contract are completed soon.

La Blaugrana's first-team stars had seemingly convinced Neymar that his future should lie at the Nou Camp, with their please turning the 25-year-old's head back towards the club he joined in the summer of 2013 from Santos.

However, after a training ground bust up with summer recruit Nelson Semedo and quotes from senior stars such as Andres Iniesta and Luis Saurez not being overly positive in recent days, it could well be that Neymar's time with Barca is coming to an end.

Barcelona are currently out in China on a pre-season tour of the Far East, and Neymar would be forced to depart their camp to officially complete any potential switch to France.

