PSG Right Back Serge Aurier 'Agrees Personal Terms' With Man Utd But Criminal Record a Problem

PSG full-back Serge Aurier is nearing a move to Manchester United after it's been reported that the Ivorian has agreed personal terms with Jose Mourinho's side.

The news is a result of @parisunited6, a reliable news source close to the club, tweeting that the two parties had agreed on a five-year contract with Auriers wages being in the region of €5m.

[Info Paris U] L'accord entre #Aurier et Man U repose sur un contrat de 5 ans et un salaire compris entre 4,5M€ - 5M€/an. Procès le 07/08. pic.twitter.com/l16Em3Bamf — Paris United (@parisunited6) July 31, 2017

The move has also been confirmed by the Independent's chief football writer Miguel Delaney, who tweeted that the switch would go ahead as long as Aurier could resolve his Visa issues, and that the deal would cost United £25m.

The 24-year-old is banned from entering the UK after he was found guilty of assaulting a police officer in Paris, and now must await the result of his appeal hearing before the transfer can be completed.

Yeah. it's true, should happen pending Visa issues, 25m — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) July 31, 2017

Aurier leaving PSG doesn't come as a surprise after the recent signing of Dani Alves from Italian champions Juventus.

The right back, who has previously been a target of Arsenal, hasn't had the best time in the French Capital, having to share his playing time with Gregory van der Wiel and Thomas Meunier since he joined in 2014.





He also had major issues with former PSG manager in 2016, when the Ivorian aimed homophobic slurs towards his ex-boss whilst doing a question and answer session on Periscope.