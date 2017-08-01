Soccer

PSG Right Back Serge Aurier 'Agrees Personal Terms' With Man Utd But Criminal Record a Problem

90Min
6 minutes ago

PSG full-back Serge Aurier is nearing a move to Manchester United after it's been reported that the Ivorian has agreed personal terms with Jose Mourinho's side. 

The news is a result of @parisunited6, a reliable news source close to the club, tweeting that the two parties had agreed on a five-year contract with Auriers wages being in the region of €5m. 

The move has also been confirmed by the Independent's chief football writer Miguel Delaney, who tweeted that the switch would go ahead as long as Aurier could resolve his Visa issues, and that the deal would cost United £25m.

The 24-year-old is banned from entering the UK after he was found guilty of assaulting a police officer in Paris, and now must await the result of his appeal hearing before the transfer can be completed. 

Aurier leaving PSG doesn't come as a surprise after the recent signing of Dani Alves from Italian champions Juventus. 

The right back, who has previously been a target of Arsenal, hasn't had the best time in the French Capital, having to share his playing time with Gregory van der Wiel and Thomas Meunier since he joined in 2014.


He also had major issues with former PSG manager in 2016, when the Ivorian aimed homophobic slurs towards his ex-boss whilst doing a question and answer session on Periscope. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters