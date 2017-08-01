Serie A Giants Set to Compete With Liverpool for Highly Rated Dortmund Wonderkid Emre Mor

Fiorentina have reportedly joined the race to sign highly-rated Liverpool target Emre Mor from Borussia Dortmund.

Gigliati are reportedly willing to spend £10.5m for the wonderkid winger and talks between Fiorentina and Borussia Dortmund have already begun, according to Italian outlet Sport Italia.

Mor was heralded as one of Europe’s brightest talents when he made the move to Westfalenstadion from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland last summer.

However, the Turkey international has so far struggled to nail down a place in Die Borussen’s starting line-up.

The former Denmark U19s international has faced stiff competition in former Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel’s precocious side, making just 12 league appearances as 18-year-old Christian Pulisic and 19-year-old Ousmane Dembele established themselves as certain starters.

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

Speaking to Turkish-Football.com Mor’s agent Muzzi Ozcan claimed that a number of bids have already been tabled for the talented youngster.

He said: “Fourteen offers have been made for Emre Mor but Borussia Dortmund have yet to respond to any of the bids.

“It is not clear yet what will happen, he could even leave on loan or stay at Dortmund.”

Atsushi Tomura/GettyImages

The former Lyngby BK has already become a permanent fixture in Turkey’s national side, and Dortmund are reportedly looking for around £18m for the sought-after youngster.





Emre Mor's current contract with the Bundesliga giants runs until June 2021.



