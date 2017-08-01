Soccer

Shkodran Mustafi Admits He Nearly Rejected Arsenal After His Everton Nightmare

90Min
an hour ago

Arsenal's German defender Shkodran Mustafi has revealed that he almost turned down a move to the Emirates, following his previous nightmarish experience in England with Everton. 

The Express reports that the German international, who spent two and a half years at Goodison before leaving for Sampdoria, considered rejecting the Gunners' approach for his services last summer as he did not want to endure a repeat of his previous Premier League experience, in which he failed to make a single league appearance for the Toffees.

The former Valencia man, who moved to north London in a £35m deal last summer, said: “To be honest at the beginning I thought I was done with England.

"It was really frustrating and probably the worst time I had as a footballer. I didn’t want to go there again.

“But then when it came down to making a decision to stay or leave, I thought I would only leave Valencia if I had the opportunity to go to England.

The 25-year-old also said: “I was thankful that I had another opportunity to make a step forward by coming to Arsenal.

“For the rest of my life, I don’t want to be patient anymore.”

Mustafi needn't worry about becoming a fringe player ever again, as his career has gone from strength to strength since leaving Everton. 

The Arsenal man, who won the Confederations Cup this summer, made 37 appearances for the Gunners in all competitions as he helped them to their third FA Cup success in four seasons.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters