Alexis Sanchez Leaves Teammates Convinced He Wants to Leave Arsenal Following Return to Training

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez left his teammates certain that he is set to leave the club following his return to training on Tuesday, the Daily Mail have reported.

The Chilean was granted an extra two days off before beginning training having complained of illness towards the end of last week.

And the Mail claim that Sanchez made clear to his teammates that he has no intention of staying at Arsenal beyond this summer.

Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly leading the race for the 28-year-old, who has a year remaining on his contract with the Gunners.

Sanchez is believed to be holding out for a move to City, to reunite with former coach Pep Guardiola, although Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has repeatedly insisted that he is not for sale.

Sanchez returned to London Colney on Tuesday to undergo a series of fitness tests, and will begin full training on Wednesday.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

The former Barcelona man is expected to miss the Community Shield against Chelsea on Sunday, but could be included in the squad for the opening game of the Premier League against Leicester on August 11.

Sanchez is set to begin the process of returning to full fitness after joining up with the squad late due to his involvement in the Confederations Cup with finalists Chile.

He top scored for Arsenal in the Premier League last season, with 24 goals and ten assists from 38 appearances.

