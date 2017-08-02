Former Arsenal Star Explains Why Mesut Ozil Isn't Attracting Transfer Interest This Summer

Former Arsenal midfielder Perry Groves believes Arsenal contract rebel Mesut Ozil has failed to attract the same amount of transfer interest this summer in part because of his defensive contribution.

Despite having less than 12 months to run on his current Arsenal deal, Ozil has received little interest from clubs around Europe so far this summer, while teammate Alexis Sanchez has been the subject of furious speculation linking him with moves to the likes of Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.

OLLY GREENWOOD/GettyImages

While the World Cup winner could leave on a free next summer if the Gunners fail to agree a new deal, Groves claimed that, while Ozil is a wonderful footballer, his style isn't attractive to Arsenal's Premier League rivals.

Speaking to sports.bwin, the two-time First Division winner said: "I think it comes down to what other clubs are looking for. Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea and Spurs probably don’t need Ozil, as he doesn’t suit their style of play.





"It’s nothing to do with Ozil’s quality, it’s more to do with the other teams style of play. When Arsenal lose the ball, he doesn’t contribute as much as other players would."

OLLY GREENWOOD/GettyImages

Ozil arrived in north London in a then club-record deal worth £42.5m from Real Madrid in 2013, but has since seen himself be both hero and villain to Gunners fans.





Groves continued: “He’s not a luxury player if he’s providing assists, scoring goals and creating chances, especially in the big games. If you’re contributing and having an effect on the game, you’re not a luxury player. If you’re not, then you become a luxury player.

"Ozil has created more chances than any other player in Europe over the last five seasons but he needs to up his consistency.

ALEXIS SANCHEZ IS BACK ! ⚪️🔴🔥 pic.twitter.com/SmhL2Tet63 — Arsenal FC 🏆 (@ArsenalFansFR) August 1, 2017

On whether he would keep either Sanchez or Ozil, Groves said: "Alexis Sanchez. He works so hard that he’s not really a luxury player.





"The quality is very similar between the two players but the difference is that when Alexis has a bad game, he’s still fighting and trying to win possession back.

"When Ozil has a bad game, he can disappear completely. Alexis’ enthusiasm rubs off on every player, he transcends your team and makes other players fight harder."