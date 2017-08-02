Soccer

Former Arsenal Star Explains Why Mesut Ozil Isn't Attracting Transfer Interest This Summer

90Min
an hour ago

Former Arsenal midfielder Perry Groves believes Arsenal contract rebel Mesut Ozil has failed to attract the same amount of transfer interest this summer in part because of his defensive contribution. 

Despite having less than 12 months to run on his current Arsenal deal, Ozil has received little interest from clubs around Europe so far this summer, while teammate Alexis Sanchez has been the subject of furious speculation linking him with moves to the likes of Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.

OLLY GREENWOOD/GettyImages

While the World Cup winner could leave on a free next summer if the Gunners fail to agree a new deal, Groves claimed that, while Ozil is a wonderful footballer, his style isn't attractive to Arsenal's Premier League rivals.

Speaking to sports.bwin, the two-time First Division winner said: "I think it comes down to what other clubs are looking for. Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea and Spurs probably don’t need Ozil, as he doesn’t suit their style of play.


"It’s nothing to do with Ozil’s quality, it’s more to do with the other teams style of play. When Arsenal lose the ball, he doesn’t contribute as much as other players would."

OLLY GREENWOOD/GettyImages

Ozil arrived in north London in a then club-record deal worth £42.5m from Real Madrid in 2013, but has since seen himself be both hero and villain to Gunners fans.


Groves continued: “He’s not a luxury player if he’s providing assists, scoring goals and creating chances, especially in the big games. If you’re contributing and having an effect on the game, you’re not a luxury player. If you’re not, then you become a luxury player. 

"Ozil has created more chances than any other player in Europe over the last five seasons but he needs to up his consistency.

On whether he would keep either Sanchez or Ozil, Groves said: "Alexis Sanchez. He works so hard that he’s not really a luxury player. 


"The quality is very similar between the two players but the difference is that when Alexis has a bad game, he’s still fighting and trying to win possession back. 

"When Ozil has a bad game, he can disappear completely. Alexis’ enthusiasm rubs off on every player, he transcends your team and makes other players fight harder."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters