Soccer

Arsenal & Spurs Target Jadon Sancho Refuses to Train for Man City in Order to Force Move

90Min
an hour ago

Manchester City youngster Jadon Sancho has stopped training for his club as he looks to force a move away from the Etihad Stadium this summer.

The Independent have reported that the attacking midfielder - who joined City's academy side last July - has not attended training since last week and has returned to London with no intention of going back.

Sancho has one year left remaining on his current scholarship deal but has asked to leave City because he does not see a future for himself in Manchester. He has asked to be released so he can join another club and continue his development.

North London rivals Tottenham and Arsenal are favourites to sign the England U17 international. Spurs are the favourites to sign the exciting prospect, and asked the Citizens to include Sancho in the 50m deal for Kyle Walker but City rejected their request.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Pep Guardiola is a massive fan of Sancho and have offered the 17-year-old a three-year professional contract worth around £30,000 a week, but he rejected as he believes he is unlikely to play for the City first team and would be likelier to make a breakthrough at another Premier League club.

If Sancho does get his way and join Arsenal or Tottenham, City would be due a compensation fee of around £4m as he is under 23-years of age. However, Guardiola and the City hierarchy are still hopeful that the youngster will change his mind and pledge his long-term future to the club

The attacking-midfielder was originally expected to join City on their pre-season tour of the US but was dropped from the squad by Guardiola following his contract stand-off.

