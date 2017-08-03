Soccer

Barcelona Confirm Neymar Has Paid €220m Release Clause Ahead of World-Record Move to PSG

90Min
an hour ago

Neymar has moved a step closer to his seemingly inevitable move to Paris Saint-Germain, after Barcelona confirmed he has now paid his €220m buyout clause to the club.

In a statement on their website Barcelona revealed that they have accepted payment on Thursday, after La Liga rejected an attempt by the Brazilian's lawyers to pay the fee at their offices in Madrid.

The statement reads: "On Thursday afternoon Neymar Jr's legal representatives visited in person the Club's offices and made the payment of 222 million euros in the player's name with regards to the unilateral termination of the contract that united both parties.

Chris Trotman/GettyImages

"As such, the Club will pass on to UEFA the details of the above operation so that they can determine the disciplinary responsibilities that may arise from this case."


More to follow...

