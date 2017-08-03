Soccer

Borussia Dortmund Boss Relaxed Over Reported Barcelona Interest in Ousmane Dembele

2:44 | Soccer
Neymar Has a Few Reasons For His Surprising Move to PSG
90Min
an hour ago

Peter Bosz has revealed he has no concerns about an impending Barcelona bid for rising talent Ousmane Dembele.

The Borussia Dortmund boss was quoted by FourFourTwo as he answered questions concerning a possible bid from the Catalan giants for the teenage France sensation.

La Blaugrana have been linked with swooping for Dembele as Neymar nears a world-record £198m move to Paris Saint-Germain, and Bosz explained why Die Borussia were not losing sleep over the possibility of Barcelona coming in poaching the forward.

He said: "We are not worrying about Dembele going to Barcelona.

"Last year, Paul Pogba already went [from Juventus to Manchester United] for more than €100m and, when new Messis and Ronaldos appear in the future, Neymar will not be a single case.

"If I had to worry about what could happen, I would not sleep well."

Dembele and Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho have emerged as the most likely candidates that Barcelona will target when Neymar completes his huge transfer to the Ligue 1 giants.

The ex-Rennes starlet was involved in a training ground scuffle with one of his team-mates recently, but it is not thought that the bust up was over growing interest in his services from Ernesto Valverde's side.

Meanwhile, Bosz has moved to calm expectations surrounding returning star Mario Gotze.

The German international has returned to first-team training this summer after he missed the second half of last season with a metabolic disorder, and fans have been expressing their delight at seeing the playmaker back in action.

Bosz, however, was keen to temper expectations as he insisted that his star player would need time to get back up to speed with the 2017/18 campaign just 10 days away.

He added: "It is clear that Mario needs time to play, but we have to be careful too.

"So far, if he has played, we'll take him back a little [to recover]. He needs rhythm and is in a very good way."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters