Peter Bosz has revealed he has no concerns about an impending Barcelona bid for rising talent Ousmane Dembele.

The Borussia Dortmund boss was quoted by FourFourTwo as he answered questions concerning a possible bid from the Catalan giants for the teenage France sensation.

La Blaugrana have been linked with swooping for Dembele as Neymar nears a world-record £198m move to Paris Saint-Germain, and Bosz explained why Die Borussia were not losing sleep over the possibility of Barcelona coming in poaching the forward.

He said: "We are not worrying about Dembele going to Barcelona.

"Last year, Paul Pogba already went [from Juventus to Manchester United] for more than €100m and, when new Messis and Ronaldos appear in the future, Neymar will not be a single case.

"If I had to worry about what could happen, I would not sleep well."

Dembele and Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho have emerged as the most likely candidates that Barcelona will target when Neymar completes his huge transfer to the Ligue 1 giants.

The ex-Rennes starlet was involved in a training ground scuffle with one of his team-mates recently, but it is not thought that the bust up was over growing interest in his services from Ernesto Valverde's side.

Meanwhile, Bosz has moved to calm expectations surrounding returning star Mario Gotze.

Very proud - but a lot of work ahead of us! pic.twitter.com/Nqf5cLftfB — Mario Götze ⭐️️ (@MarioGoetze) August 2, 2017

The German international has returned to first-team training this summer after he missed the second half of last season with a metabolic disorder, and fans have been expressing their delight at seeing the playmaker back in action.

Bosz, however, was keen to temper expectations as he insisted that his star player would need time to get back up to speed with the 2017/18 campaign just 10 days away.

He added: "It is clear that Mario needs time to play, but we have to be careful too.

"So far, if he has played, we'll take him back a little [to recover]. He needs rhythm and is in a very good way."