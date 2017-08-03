Jurgen Klopp Blasts UEFA's Financial Fair Play Scheme Ahead of Neymar £198m Deal to PSG

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has blasted the Financial Fair Play scheme as Barcelona forward Neymar has edged closer to a completing his £198m move to Paris-Saint Germain.

The German is bewildered as to why the Ligue 1 outfit are able to sign the Brazilian for a fee of that size, based on the funds that are available to them based on their yearly revenue. With Klopp hitting out at the Financial Fair Play regulations not having the desired affect of preventing clubs splashing cash at will on superstars.

Speaking to the press, he said: “I thought FFP was made so situations like that could not happen, but it seems it is more of a suggestion than a rule. I don’t understand how it happens.

“There are only two clubs who can pay transfer fees like that - Manchester City and PSG, and everyone knows that. But I hope this deal is an exception not the next step for football. I don’t know.”

PSG have been no strangers to spending big money on players since the club was purchased by Qatar Sport Investments in 2011, with big-money signings such as David Luiz, Edison Cavani, Thiago Silva and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.





With the French side losing out to Monaco for the Ligue 1 crown last season, the pressure is on manager Unai Emery to not just win the league but deliver the Champions League which the owners have been demanding since their takeover.

If the 25-year-old completes his move to the Parc des Princes it will more the double the £93.25m fee that Manchester United paid for Paul Pogba last summer.