Soccer

Raul Albiol Never Thought About Leaving Napoli Despite Being Linked With a Move Back to Valencia

90Min
an hour ago

Napoli defender Raul Albiol has said that he has never wanted to Leave the Italian side, amid rumours linking him with a return to Valencia. 

The Spanish Centre-back started his career with Valencia so a move back to his boyhood club would not be a massive shock.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

However, after recently renewing his contract at the end of 2016, the former Spanish international was quick to put a halt to any rumours of a move back to Spain. When speaking to AS, Albiol said: “I am from there, it’s normal that those things are reported.

“This year it wasn’t to be, but I have never looked to leave at any moment. On the contrary, I am happy here. They have a lot of faith in me and I have just renewed my contract.

“I don’t like thinking about what could happen in two or three years. I want to focus on this season."

If Valencia were to go after Albiol, it would cost them €8m as this is the rumoured buyout clause in the Spaniard's contract. 

As for the rest of the Napoli team, they have managed to keep a hold of last seasons star performers Dries Mertens and Kalidou Koulibaly. And with AC Milan's huge squad revamp, the race to catch Juventus at the top of the Serie A is starting to heat up.

