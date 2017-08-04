5 Things to Love About Lionel Messi's New Ocean Storm Adidas NEMEZIZ Boots

Lionel Messi will be wearing the new Adidas Ocean Storm NEMEZIZ boots when the 2017/18 football season kicks off later this month - the very latest in boot innovation.

They Look Incredible

The two-tone colourway makes the new NEMEZIZ boots look incredible. The dark blue and turquoise trim is set off by the striking and unmistakable Adidas stripes in sharp yellow.

Image by Jamie Spencer

They're Built For Agility





Agility is key and the NEMEZIZ design is inspired by the idea of 'taping' to enhance the performance of players like Messi to provide security, support and adaptability.

David Ramos/GettyImages

They Offer The Ultimate Fit





The revolutionary TORSIONTAPES technology keeps the foot in place to offer the ultimate fit, while the dual-lock collar secures the ankle and makes for an 'explosive' change of direction.

Image by Harris Freedman

They'll Give You The Perfect Touch





The ultra lightweight construction of the TORSIONFRAME outsole, featuring TORSIONRIBS, creates dynamic push-off support for added agility. But the new AGILITYKNIT 2.0 interlocking yarn structure also makes for a soft and direct touch that is lightweight and adaptable.

Patrick Smith/GettyImages

They Have An All-Star Cast

Image by Harris Freedman

Not only will the Ocean Storm NEMEZIZ boots be worn by Messi, but Liverpool fan favourite Roberto Firmino, Euro 2016 sensation Renato Sanches, double Champions League winner Lucas Vazquez, Germany's Confederations Cup winning captain Julian Draxler, and Thai football sensation Chanathip Songkrasin.