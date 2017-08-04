Borussia Dortmund Slap €100m Price Tag on Barcelona Target & France International Ousmane Dembele

Barcelona are targeting Borussia Dortmund winger Ousmane Dembele as a replacement for the recently departed Neymar.

Dembele impressed last season during his first season with the Bundesliga club, scoring six goals and adding a further 12 assists in 32 top flight matches as Dortmund finished third and won the DFB-Pokal.

After joining Dortmund last summer, the 20-year-old is seen as one of Europe's top young prospects and the German side are eager not to lose him, and Bild believe Peter Bosz's side have slapped a €100m price tag on Dembele in order to ward off interest from Barcelona.

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

However, the Catalan giants are in need of a replacement for the recently departed Neymar, who has joined French side Paris-Saint Germain in a world record transfer worth £200m, and could reinvest some funds into recruiting the former Rennes forward.

Barcelona could target some of the world's other top young players, with Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe, Juventus attacker Paulo Dybala and Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann both being drawn up on a wish list of potential replacements for Brazil international Neymar.

Mbappe is one of the most coveted youngsters in European football, while Dybala impressed during Juventus' run to the Champions League final last season and Griezmann was targeted by Manchester United earlier in the summer after scoring 16 La Liga goals during the 2016-17 campaign.

With Neymar leaving Barcelona, Barca need a third attacker to link up with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez as Ernesto Valverde's side look to regain La Liga title from arch rivals Real Madrid.