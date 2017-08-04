German Super Cup Final Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

The traditional curtain-raiser to the German football season comes up on Saturday evening with the DFB-Pokal winners Borussia Dortmund taking on the Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in the German Super Cup.

The sides are facing off in this fixture for the second season running after Bayern won 2-0 in 2016, thanks to goals from Arturo Vidal and Thomas Müller.

Here's everything you need to know about the clash at Signal Iduna Park.

Classic Encounter

The only all-German Champions League Final was contested by these two sides at Wembley in May 2013. It turned out to be the perfect farewell for Bayern head coach Jupp Heynckes who completed a treble. Mario Mandžukić opened the scoring before Dortmund hit back thanks to a penalty from İlkay Gündoğan. Arjen Robben would prove to the hero for Bayern as he scored the winner in the 89th minute as the Bavarians avenged the previous years' defeat to Chelsea.

Beyern have had the upper hand of this fixture winning 50 out of 108 meetings including a 4-1 triumph in the Bundesliga last season.

Key Battle

Matt Hummels vs Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Bayern Munich have had defensive troubles during pre-season. They were exposed by Liverpool's front four on Tuesday in the Audi Cup, where they lost 3-0. That was followed 24 hours by a 2-0 defeat to Napoli, meaning it was a miserable home tournament for the Bavarians.

Dortmund have been scoring for fun in their pre-season campaign, with Aubameyang scoring twice in the victory over AC Milan. The Gabon international also scored in the win over Japanese side Urawa Red Diamonds and the draw against VfL Bochum.

Bayern's high line in defence was exposed against Liverpool, who picked them off at will and could have scored more three goals. Dortmund are another side who have exciting wingers and Bayern are going to need to be tighter at the back to have any chance of winning the trophy.

Team News





Bayern will certainly be without goalkeeper Manuel Neuer who is still recovering from a broken foot. Thiago and Jerome Boating suffered injuries while on tour in Asia and look to be struggling but Arjen Robben is expected to play some part. New signings James Rodriguez and Corentin Tolisso should be involved for Bayern.

Borussia Dortmund are without Marco Reus and Juilan Weigl who are still recovering from injuries sustained at the end of last season. Two of Germany' stars from the European U21 Championships in the summer are likely to play, Mahmoud Dahoud and Maximilian Philipp.





Potential Bayern line-up: Ulreich, Rafinha, Javi Martinez, Hummels, Alaba, Tolisso, Vidal, James Rodriguez, Muller, Ribery, Lewandowski.





Potential Dortmund line-up: Weidenfeller, Piszczek, Bartra, Sokratis, Zagadou, Sahin, Castro, Götze, Dahoud, Aubameyang, Dembélé.

Prediction

Bayern have had struggles in pre-season, especially defensively and it would be no surprises if Dortmund were to cause them problems at the back. BVB though are not perfect at the back and this could mean we are in for some goals at Signal Iduna Park.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 3-2 Bayern Munich