Koeman Backs Attacking Starlet to Play Key Role as Part of Two-Man Strike Force This Season

Ronald Koeman has suggested that Dominic Calvert-Lewin could have a key role to play for the Toffees this season.

The Everton manager went as far to suggest that Calvert-Lewin would be deployed alongside another senior striker this season.

KIM DOO-HO/GettyImages

"Maybe Dominic feels a bit more comfortable as one of two strikers. He's strong, he's fast and he scored a great goal," said Koeman.

The Everton manager was speaking to ESPN, after his team's successful 1-0 Europa League win over Ruzomberok in Slovakia. Calvert-Lewin starred in that game as the England Under-20 international scored the winner, booking Everton's place in the Europa League playoff round.

The young striker has scored important goals before, with his strike sealing England's 1-0 win over Venezuela that secured their Under-20 World Cup triumph in June. After continually playing well the striker seems to have caught the manager's eye and Koeman moved to praise the 20-year-old's showing in Europa League qualifying.

"It was a physical game and 90 minutes that the players needed. We are through to the next round and I'm really happy," he said.





Overall Koeman was happy with Everton's Europa League display and wants the team to progress far in the competition, saying: "This competition has always been important for me. I like to be in Europe -- it's important for our experience.

"It's good for the club, the players and the fans. It's not easy to reach the group stages but we will do everything to get there."

Calvert-Lewin only made 11 appearances in the Premier League last summer however he could now get more of a chance after his impressive displays. Everton will learn who they will face in the Europa League playoff on Friday, when the draw is held, as the club aim for a place in the competition's group stages.