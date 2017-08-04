Neymar Cites 'Ambition' as Key Reason Behind Record Transfer at Official PSG Unveiling

Brazil superstar Neymar has cited 'ambition' as the key factor behind his world record €222m move to Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona, expressing his belief that it was the 'right time' to leave Camp Nou and pursue a 'new challenge' in his career.

"I wanted a new challenge. This was about ambition," Neymar said as he was unveiled to the press for the first time in Paris.

"My heart told me that it was time to sign for Paris Saint-Germain. It was the right time to leave Barcelona and find new challenges," he added.

The 25-year-old is thought to have been to step out on his own after playing second fiddle to Lionel Messi at Barcelona and is keen to take PSG to the very top, with the club's ambition to become only the second ever French club to win the European Cup/Champions League.

🎙️Nasser Al-Khelaïfi: "Our aim is to win the Champions League... our dream. We are going to fight for it, for sure." #BemvindoNeymarJR 🇧🇷 — PSG English (@PSG_English) August 4, 2017

"I want to write history here at PSG," Neymar continued. "PSG really has great potential to become the greatest club in the world."

Neymar had the benefit of participating in a full pre-season with Barcelona before completing his move to France and says he is feeling good. If it were up to him, he would play in PSG's opening game of the season against newly promoted Amiens this weekend.

"I'm ready. If I can play tomorrow, why not," he said.

"I'm very happy to wear the PSG shirt and carry the name of my country with me. I will speak with the staff and wait for the green light, but this is what I love to do. Play football. I will play wherever the coach puts me. I just want to play football."

Speaking in more detail to PSG.fr, Neymar had said, "The project is very appealing, the club and I have the same ambitions and that is very important for me.

"Paris is a great club with quality players, there are many talents already present in the squad. The fact that a big club like Paris wants me has touched me a lot, I know I made the right choice when I came here and I hope to write a nice page in the history of the club."