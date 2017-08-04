Soccer

Neymar Revealed as 2nd Highest-Paid Player in the World as Shock Former Arsenal Man Makes Top 10

an hour ago

He never quite got used to the Premier League, but former Arsenal man Gervinho seems to be enjoying life in China.

The Ivory Coast international is yet to display any kind of impressive form in Asia, managing a goal and an assist in his first four games of the new season, but by the look of his wage packet the 30-year-old won't mind whether or not he plays well.

Gervinho reportedly earns €18m a year, which places the former Arsenal and Roma winger inside the top 10 best paid footballers in the world at ninth.

Carlos Tevez remains one of the wealthiest footballers going, picking up a healthy €38m and repaying Shanghai Shenhua, his employers, with two goals and four assists in 10 Super League appearances this season.

ISSOUF SANOGO/GettyImages

Neymar is now the second best paid footballer following his move to Paris-Saint Germain from Barcelona, with former Napoli forward Ezequiel Lavezzi in third place.


More established ballers Oscar, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale follow, while Hulk and Axel Witsel, both of whom are yet to test themselves in one of Europe's top leagues, make up the rest of the top 10.

It remains remarkable that some of the best footballers in the world are paid pennies in comparison to the likes of Gervinho, who has scored 104 goals in 390 club appearances throughout his career.

