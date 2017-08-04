Norwich Confirm the Signing of Former Werder Bremen Man Tom Trybull on 1-Year Deal

Norwich City have confirmed the signing of midfielder Tom Trybull on a free transfer - the 24-year-old has put pen to paper on a one year deal following a successful trial with the club.

Though only 24, Trybull has good experience at various clubs. Born in Berlin, the midfielder started his career with Hansa Rostock before moving to Werder Bremen in 2011. Following spells with FC St Pauli and SpVgg Greuther Fürth, Trybull went on to make the switch to Dutch outfit FC Den Haag - managing 23 Eredivisie appearances last season.

Speaking to the club's official website about the move, Trybull explained his excitement at making the switch to English football, crediting the atmosphere as a pull factor for him:

"The first impression was very good and it was very easy for me to come here," he said. "It’s very busy at the moment but everything is good and I’m happy to be here. This is a big chance for me because Norwich is a big club.

"In England there is a good atmosphere at football matches every weekend. Together with the supporters, we can do a good job this season."





Norwich head coach Daniel Farke has also spoken of his excitement about the arrival of Trybull, claiming that their latest signing 'fits perfectly' into his team, explaining: "Tom is a young player but also very experienced."

"He was very highly-rated at Werder Bremen and played 20 times in the German Bundesliga in a really good team. He’s a technical guy who will be able to connect our defence and midfield.

"As a player he fits perfectly for our style and we’re happy to have him."

Norwich kick-off the Championship season on Saturday afternoon with an away trip to Fulham.