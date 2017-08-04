Rob Holding Finally Reveals All About Fiery FA Cup Final Exchange With Diego Costa

Rob Holding has revealed what he and Chelsea striker Diego Costa 'discussed' in their heated exchange during last season's FA Cup final.

The players faced off at Wembley as Arsenal picked up their third FA Cup in four seasons, playing with a back three featuring Holding - who had been getting many plaudits after a number of impressive displays towards the business end of the season.

Costa became increasingly more frustrated with his team's performance, suddenly snapping on Holding. But football fans rejoiced as Holding was not scared to impose himself on Costa, revealing in a Q&A broadcast on the club's Facebook page what he said to the Chelsea hardman.

The 21-year-old defender said “An expletive, then I just called him a nutter basically. Something’s not right in his head I don’t think.

“I knew what he was going to play like, I knew he was going to try the mind games and throw me off my game, so I just didn’t rise to it and got back into position. I think he sort of tapped my chest so I think there was a little bit of respect there maybe, so he was alright.”

Holding may well be able to nail down his place in Arsene Wenger's first team this season, after looking very comfortable at times in a back three.

Whereas Costa - the pantomime villain, is unlikely to feature in the Premier League again with the arrival of Alvaro Morata, Atletico Madrid is his favoured destination.