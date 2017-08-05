Former Chelsea Midfielder Reveals Key Reason Behind His Decision to Reject New Deal & Join Watford

Newly signed Watford midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah has explained his reasons for leaving Chelsea this summer, and why Watford was his first point of call.

Chalobah came through the youth system at Chelsea but became more and more frustrated at the lack of first-team action he was getting. According to BBC, when Chalobah spoke to Three Counties Radio, he put his move to Watford down to frustration of being out on loan and not getting opportunities to play at Stamford Bridge.

Chalobah said: "I wanted to come out and play.

Nathaniel Chalobah says he had to leave Chelsea to avoid being sent out on loan again.https://t.co/dS5a29WLLs #CFC pic.twitter.com/GkB9aT6hIk — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) August 4, 2017

"Being at Chelsea, I would have signed a new deal and gone out on loan again and got frustrated. That was the choice I had to make, but it was emotional leaving Chelsea."

The 22-year-old signed a professional contract with Chelsea back in 2012 after regularly captaining the reserve and youth squads. However, the youngster found it more than difficult to break into the first-team and was sent out on loan to six different clubs.

Jamie McDonald/GettyImages

Chalobah had a successful loan spell with Watford in 2012/13 and he spoke highly of his time at Vicarage Road, claiming he was excited over his return to the club where he made 42 impressive performances.

He said: "Watford was my first loan and things went well. It was my best loan and positive when I was here. I was looking forward to coming back."

Chalobah is also looking to impress England boss Gareth Southgate ahead of the World Qualifiers next month - and playing regularly in the Premier League gives him the opportunity to do that.

Chalobah said: "England manager Gareth Southgate has always said that if I am doing well at my club, he likes what he sees, then there is a definite chance of getting in his team. I have got to grasp it with both hands and put the performances forward."