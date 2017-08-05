Soccer

Hammers Fans Make Their Feelings Towards Andre Ayew Clear on Twitter After 3-0 Defeat to Man City

90Min
29 minutes ago

West Ham fans have reacted angrily to the performance of winger Andrew Ayew during their side's loss 3-0 loss to Manchester City on Friday afternoon.

The citizens ran riot against their Premier League rivals. Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus opened the scoring on eight minutes before the second half bore witness to goals from Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling to give the Manchester outfit a comfortable victory.

While none of the performances from any West Ham player stood out as 'good', Hammers fans seemed to take particular issue with the club's Ghanaian winger Ayew, as seen in the tweets below: 

Ayew joined the club last summer from Swansea in a deal worth around £20m. While his first season was marred by injuries, the 27-year-old still managed to impress when given the opportunity.

In 16 Premier League matches last term, the former Marseille man scored six goals and registered three assists - nine goal contributions in 16 matches doesn't make for awful reading.

It's obvious that Ayew is talented - his two seasons in the English top flight have definitely proven that. But reports emerged earlier in the summer claiming that he wanted to return to France, and perhaps that has effected him.

Whether Ayew stays or leaves, West Ham are not short of attacking quality within their ranks. Javier Hernandez and Marko Arnautovic were brought in this summer in order to add to the already strong attack that the Hammers can boast.

Slaven Bilic is obviously trying to make a statement, having signed a handful of players who could very easily stake their claim for a starting spot.

