Soccer

Manchester City Confirm the Sale of Midfielder Fernando to Turkish Outfit Galatasaray

90Min
an hour ago

Manchester City midfielder Fernando has joined Turkish side Galatasaray for a reported £4.7m as Pep Guardiola's exodus of players continues.

The defensive midfielder managed 101 appearances for the citizens since joining from Porto in 2014, and despite playing an important role in his first two years with the club, his third saw the Brazilian manage only five appearances under new boss Guardiola.

According to the Sun, the 30-year-old leaves City for £4.7m and has signed a three year contract with the Turkish giants worth £58,000 per week. Discussing his time at the club after his departure was confirmed, the midfielder seems as though he will have fond memories from his time in the Premier League:

“It’s been a pleasure to play for Manchester City." Fernando told mancity.com.


"The Club has looked after me incredibly well throughout my time here and I have enjoyed the challenge of playing for a top team in probably the world’s toughest league.

“The League Cup success of 2016 was a highlight for me and something I will never forget.”

Fernando becomes the latest on a long list of first team departures from the Etihad this summer. The Brazilian is accompanied by the likes of Kelechi Iheanacho, Pablo Zabaleta, Bacary Sagna,  Willy Caballero and Jesus Navas - who have all left the club on a permanent basis.

With so many leaving the squad, Guardiola has remained very busy in bringing new faces in - having spent a reported sum of around £210 this summer. Names such as Ederson Moraes, Bernardo Silva, Benjamin Mendy, Kyle Walker and Danilo have joined the club as City look to win the coming season's Premier League trophy.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters