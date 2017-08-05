Manchester City Confirm the Sale of Midfielder Fernando to Turkish Outfit Galatasaray

Manchester City midfielder Fernando has joined Turkish side Galatasaray for a reported £4.7m as Pep Guardiola's exodus of players continues.

The defensive midfielder managed 101 appearances for the citizens since joining from Porto in 2014, and despite playing an important role in his first two years with the club, his third saw the Brazilian manage only five appearances under new boss Guardiola.

According to the Sun, the 30-year-old leaves City for £4.7m and has signed a three year contract with the Turkish giants worth £58,000 per week. Discussing his time at the club after his departure was confirmed, the midfielder seems as though he will have fond memories from his time in the Premier League:

“It’s been a pleasure to play for Manchester City." Fernando told mancity.com.



"The Club has looked after me incredibly well throughout my time here and I have enjoyed the challenge of playing for a top team in probably the world’s toughest league.



“The League Cup success of 2016 was a highlight for me and something I will never forget.”

Fernando becomes the latest on a long list of first team departures from the Etihad this summer. The Brazilian is accompanied by the likes of Kelechi Iheanacho, Pablo Zabaleta, Bacary Sagna, Willy Caballero and Jesus Navas - who have all left the club on a permanent basis.

With so many leaving the squad, Guardiola has remained very busy in bringing new faces in - having spent a reported sum of around £210 this summer. Names such as Ederson Moraes, Bernardo Silva, Benjamin Mendy, Kyle Walker and Danilo have joined the club as City look to win the coming season's Premier League trophy.