Soccer

Mark Warburton Admits He's 'Very Relieved' After Opening League Victory Against Millwall

90Min
an hour ago

Nottingham Forest beat Millwall 1-0 at the City Ground after a Barry McKay debut screamer sealed them all three points.

Despite claiming the victory Warburton's men looked far from convincing and were completely dominated by Millwall for much of the game.

Luckily for Forest the visitors wasted all of their 21 shots on goal, but against better sides Forest will need to play better defensively. 


In the post match interview, Warburton was quick to admit his relief after winning a difficult opening fixture. He also recognised that his side need to improve, but also moved to praise Millwall for their performance, even suggesting that the visitors deserved something form the game: 

"Millwall were very good. They deserved something from the game," claimed Warburton to the BBC.

"They were direct, they were effective. They won the first ball and created chances. Too many times we were loose in possession. To play like that and get three points, we are very relieved. We had some good points but were way below our normal level."

New signing Barry McKay scored an absolutely stunning solo goal, as he drove a 25-yard strike in off the right-hand post and Warburton was quick to praise the man-of-the-match:

"Barrie McKay is a real talent. He is an outstanding player who can be anything he wants to be. He has real technical ability and class," said Warburton.

Overall it's three points on the board for Warburton's men, however they will need to improve in the weeks to come if they have any hope of challenging for promotion this season.

