Soccer

Neymar Responds to Luis Figo Comparisons During Press Conference Following Move to PSG

90Min
an hour ago

Following Neymar's record-breaking move to Paris Saint-Germain from FC Barcelona, the 25-year-old had to respond to a variety of questions asked at a press conference in the French capital.

One of the responses came after a question labelling him as 'the next Luis Figo' was presented to him, an indication of Barcelona fans showing their frustration over Neymar's move to another European giant. 

Neymar responded by saying: “I’ve done nothing bad, it’s difficult to answer this question.


"I'm sad about the fact that fans actually think that. I hope it's just the minority of fans that think that. 

Aurelien Meunier/GettyImages

“I never lacked respect to the fans.”

Neymar's comparison to Figo by ex-Barcelona president Gaspart infers that the Brazilian has made a name for himself as a 'traitor' to those loyal to the Blaugrana, the same way Luis Figo did after departing for Real Madrid. 

However, the £200m-man insists that he still has still holds a place in his hearts for the fans at the Camp Nou as he looks forward for a new challenge with the Parisians. 

