Neymar Responds to Luis Figo Comparisons During Press Conference Following Move to PSG

Following Neymar's record-breaking move to Paris Saint-Germain from FC Barcelona, the 25-year-old had to respond to a variety of questions asked at a press conference in the French capital.

One of the responses came after a question labelling him as 'the next Luis Figo' was presented to him, an indication of Barcelona fans showing their frustration over Neymar's move to another European giant.

Ex-Barca president Gaspart: "Neymar is like Figo [to Real Madrid]. Others left with dignity."



Neymar responded by saying: “I’ve done nothing bad, it’s difficult to answer this question.





"I'm sad about the fact that fans actually think that. I hope it's just the minority of fans that think that.

“I never lacked respect to the fans.”

Neymar's comparison to Figo by ex-Barcelona president Gaspart infers that the Brazilian has made a name for himself as a 'traitor' to those loyal to the Blaugrana, the same way Luis Figo did after departing for Real Madrid.

However, the £200m-man insists that he still has still holds a place in his hearts for the fans at the Camp Nou as he looks forward for a new challenge with the Parisians.