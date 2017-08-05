Soccer

Report Claims Leo Messi Wants Barcelona to Target 2 Players Following Neymar Departure

Barcelona are reportedly willing to offer Juventus a cash plus players deal that would see Andre Gomes and Rafinha join the Bianconeri in return for Paulo Dybala, as the player is one of two names Lionel Messi would like to see move to Spain.

The Blaugrana find themselves with an incredible war chest of £198m after Neymar's departure to Paris Saint Germain, and Ernesto Valverde's next job is to replace the departed Brazilian - with Dybala seemingly becoming their biggest target.

David Ramos/GettyImages

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Barca are willing to offer the Italian champions both Andre Gomes and Rafinha as well as a lump sum of money in order to take Dybala to the Nou Camp. However, Juventus are believed to be after an initial €120m which rises to €140m for their young superstar instead.

Dybala isn't the only player on Barca's radar either. The Italian press reports that Messi is begging the Catalan side to sign compatriot Angel Di Maria from PSG - but the Ligue 1 outfit are unwilling to part ways with the winger.

Daniel Jayo/GettyImages

Another target comes in the form of Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho - who has long been hunted by Barcelona.


However, having only just signed a new contract with the Reds in January, Liverpool can demand as much as they want for the Brazilian, and the £100m that the Anfield outfit are holding out for may well be too much for the Spaniards.

Tentative rumours have linked the Catalan side with a move for Monaco's Kylian Mbappe - which would pit Barca against Clasico rivals Real Madrid in the race for the youngster's signature.

