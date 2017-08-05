Soccer

West Bromwich Albion Issue Hands Off Warning to Swansea Following Interest in Belgian Star

90Min
29 minutes ago

Premier League club Swansea City are showing an interest in West Brom's Nacer Chadli - despite an issued warning from Baggies' boss Tony Pulis - who is more than keen to keep him at the Hawthorns.

The Swans are looking to replace Gylfi Sigurdsson - who's £48m move to Everton is becoming more and more likely. However, according to Express and Star, Pulis is not willing to sell the Belgian - who still has three years left on his current contract.

Chadli had reportedly requested a move following a row with Pulis which saw him stay behind for their pre-season tour of Austria this summer. The pair have now patched things up and the Welshman see's Chadli as an important part of the squad moving forward.

If West Brom were in fact forced to sell Chadli to Swansea, it would take an offer in excess of £25m to persuade Pulis to part ways with the midfielder, but Pulis would need to find a suitable replacement beforehand - having a lack of depth in his squad just one week before the Premier League season begins.

According to some reports, Pulis will look to bolster his side for the new season but will wait until the final two weeks of the transfer window - which closes at the end of this month.

He has his sights set on a central midfielder and also a centre-back - Fabian Delph and Ben Gibson have been high on the list of targets, but so far Pulis has failed to make any headway in the signings.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters