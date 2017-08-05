West Bromwich Albion Issue Hands Off Warning to Swansea Following Interest in Belgian Star

Premier League club Swansea City are showing an interest in West Brom's Nacer Chadli - despite an issued warning from Baggies' boss Tony Pulis - who is more than keen to keep him at the Hawthorns.

The Swans are looking to replace Gylfi Sigurdsson - who's £48m move to Everton is becoming more and more likely. However, according to Express and Star, Pulis is not willing to sell the Belgian - who still has three years left on his current contract.

Chadli had reportedly requested a move following a row with Pulis which saw him stay behind for their pre-season tour of Austria this summer. The pair have now patched things up and the Welshman see's Chadli as an important part of the squad moving forward.

If West Brom were in fact forced to sell Chadli to Swansea, it would take an offer in excess of £25m to persuade Pulis to part ways with the midfielder, but Pulis would need to find a suitable replacement beforehand - having a lack of depth in his squad just one week before the Premier League season begins.

According to some reports, Pulis will look to bolster his side for the new season but will wait until the final two weeks of the transfer window - which closes at the end of this month.

He has his sights set on a central midfielder and also a centre-back - Fabian Delph and Ben Gibson have been high on the list of targets, but so far Pulis has failed to make any headway in the signings.