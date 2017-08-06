Soccer

Benjamin Mendy Had the Perfect Response to Leroy Sane's Picture With Mbappe on Twitter

90Min
an hour ago

Benajmin Mendy hasn't taken to the field yet for Manchester City, but he is already looking like a class act in the banter stakes.

The French star, who joined the Citizens from Monaco in a £53m deal a couple of weeks ago, is currently sidelined with a thigh injury, but has found time to make himself known to supporters through social media.

One gets the feeling with Mendy that he is just like a normal fan, and he certainly acted that way upon seeing an image uploaded by former teammate Kylian Mbappe.

Leroy Sane recently met teen sensation Mbappe, which prompted the German star to get a photograph with him.

Mbappe then uploaded the image to his Twitter account, which was only ever likely to induce one reaction.

If one of your players is photographed with one of the world's most sought-after footballers, it definitely means that he is going to sign for your club - the City fans all know this, as does Mendy.

On seeing the pair snapped together, Mendy uploaded a GIF of Muppets character Elmo looking shocked and on fire (the staple GIF for such situations), as if to imply 'it's happening'.

As reported by the Mirror, Mbappe had jetted in to England for a promotional event in Manchester, and had time for the snap with Sane who was fresh from facing West Ham in pre-season.

The 18-year-old is the subject of intense speculation this summer, with Real Madrid and Barcelona in hot pursuit of the attacking sensation.

