Gary Monk Believes Middlesbrough Deserved More From Opening Day Defeat at Wolves

Gary Monk claimed his team's performance deserved more from their opening day defeat away to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Boro lost the game 1-0 after a defensive error from Daniel Ayala allowed Wolves forward Leo Bonatini to open the scoring, and new signing Britt Assombalonga failed to convert two clear cut chances.

"We do feel a bit aggrieved that we didn’t get anything from the game,” said Monk in his post match interview.

“We had the best chances by far and two or three clear-cut chances that we should’ve done a little bit better with.

“Unfortunately the goal against us came from an individual mistake which you don’t want to happen at any time.”

Monk also went on to say that his side have got some lessons to learn if they want to succeed in getting back into the Premier League.

“It’s disappointing not to come with anything but I think there were two lessons learnt today,” said Monk.

“In the first half, we made too many simple mistakes with the ball and the second lesson is that how we played in the last 25 minutes, with that urgency and level of intensity, is how you need to start games in the Championship.”

Thank you for your support today, #Boro fans.



We go again at the Riverside next week! 🔴⚪️ #UTB pic.twitter.com/MExecevH6I — Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) August 5, 2017

Monk and his team will now want to turn their attention on to their next Championship match, a home game against newly promoted Sheffield United.