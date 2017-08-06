Jorge Mendes Offering Barcelona's André Gomes to a Host of European Clubs

FC Barcelona's André Gomes is being offered to a wealth of European Clubs after an underwhelming time at the Spanish giants. Super agent Jorge Mendes is leading the Portuguese player's exit after only one season with the club.

Despite being a part of the Portugal national side that won the European Championship last summer, Gomes' time at Barca may already be up after an underwhelming first campaign at the Camp Nou.

Having made 47 appearances across all competitions, many fans were disappointed by his influence on the side following his arrival from Valencia for an initial €35m last summer. Gomes was whistled and booed from the pitch on multiple occasions last season, which could be the motivation for an early exit.

According to Gerard Romero, a reliable Spanish football source, his agent Jorge Mendes is leading the charge. Gomes has been linked to plenty of European clubs as Barcelona look to reinvent their squad, post-Neymar.

Jorge Mendes está ofreciendo a André Gomes por todos los clubes europeos importantes, x eso va saliendo su nombre #mercato — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) August 5, 2017

At only 24-years of age, and able to play a multitude of position even outside of midfield, Barcelona are keen to hold onto the player despite fan unrest. However, he could be used as part of a deal for Barcelona's more lucrative targets, such as Philipe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembélé, and Paulo Dybala.