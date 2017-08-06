Liverpool Representatives Travel to Holland to Discuss Deal for Moroccan Playmaker

Liverpool have sent club representatives to Holland to discuss a potential move for Ajax midfielder Hakim Ziyech.

Jurgen Klopp is under pressure to keep hold of the Reds' star man Philippe Coutinho with La Liga giants Barcelona pushing for a transfer. Although Klopp would do everything he can to keep the Brazilian, according to Sport Witness Liverpool could be making a move for a potential replacement in Ziyech.

Liverpool delegation in Amsterdam for Ajax talks over Hakim Ziyech #Liverpool https://t.co/3fY8eMIA5H pic.twitter.com/udR9bdW5e4 — LFC Report (@LFC_Fanly) February 9, 2017

The Morocco international made 46 appearances for the Dutch side last season, scoring 12 goals and creating 20 assists. The 24-year-old has attracted a lot of attention from big clubs all over Europe but Jurgen Klopp wants to get there first.

Ziyech is seemingly happy with Ajax but after their failed attempt to reach the Champions League through qualifiers earlier this week, he could be persuaded to leave the club with a more prosperous future on the cards at Anfield.

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

Liverpool have already rejected a €100m bid for Coutinho but it's more than likely that Barcelona will return with an improved bid - a bid that maybe the Reds can't refuse. So, it seems sensible on Klopp's part that he's already looking for a suitable replacement playmaker.

Liverpool have been linked with Ziyech previously, earlier this year in fact, but nothing ever came from it. Now, with speculation of Coutinho's departure and also Adam Lallana out for three months with injury, it makes more sense to push harder for Ziyech.