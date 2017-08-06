Soccer

Marseille Aim to Bring in Maligned Spurs Forward Before End of the Summer

90Min
an hour ago

Marseille are interested in signing forward Vincent Janssen from Tottenham before the end of the summer's transfer window, according to French publication L'Equipe.

This is not the first time the French club have been linked with a move for a Tottenham player. In fact, Marseille were said to have pursued Moussa Sissoko earlier in the summer. Marseille were said to be willing to pay £21.6million for the midfielder. 

However, Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has stood firm on his decision to not allow Sissoko to leave White Hart Lane. And it seems he is doing the same with regards to Janssen.

In truth, Tottenham simply cannot afford to lose another member of their squad, given the fact that the London club have not made key signings with only a week left in the transfer window. Tottenham, after finishing in the top four last term, will be spread thin over four competitions: the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, and League Cup. 

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

Pochettino requires extensive squad depth next season, which will be sacrificed if Tottenham part ways with either of Janssen or Sissoko.

Tottenham's transfer struggles were furthered by the sale of key player Kyle Walker. The Englishman departed to rivals Manchester City on a reported £45m move. Pochetinno would do well to keep the likes of Harry Kane and Dele Alli at Tottenham with the latter reportedly the subject of interest for multiple high profile clubs.

Tottenham will open the new Premier League season with an away trip to newly promoted Newcastle United, before hosting rivals Chelsea at home the following week.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters