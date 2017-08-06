Marseille Aim to Bring in Maligned Spurs Forward Before End of the Summer

Marseille are interested in signing forward Vincent Janssen from Tottenham before the end of the summer's transfer window, according to French publication L'Equipe.

This is not the first time the French club have been linked with a move for a Tottenham player. In fact, Marseille were said to have pursued Moussa Sissoko earlier in the summer. Marseille were said to be willing to pay £21.6million for the midfielder.

Report: Marseille interested in signing Tottenham's Vincent Janssen after previous Sissoko interest #thfc #spurs https://t.co/88wYWnZwr7 — HITC Transfer News (@HITCdeadlineday) August 6, 2017

However, Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has stood firm on his decision to not allow Sissoko to leave White Hart Lane. And it seems he is doing the same with regards to Janssen.

In truth, Tottenham simply cannot afford to lose another member of their squad, given the fact that the London club have not made key signings with only a week left in the transfer window. Tottenham, after finishing in the top four last term, will be spread thin over four competitions: the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, and League Cup.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

Pochettino requires extensive squad depth next season, which will be sacrificed if Tottenham part ways with either of Janssen or Sissoko.

Tottenham's transfer struggles were furthered by the sale of key player Kyle Walker. The Englishman departed to rivals Manchester City on a reported £45m move. Pochetinno would do well to keep the likes of Harry Kane and Dele Alli at Tottenham with the latter reportedly the subject of interest for multiple high profile clubs.

Tottenham will open the new Premier League season with an away trip to newly promoted Newcastle United, before hosting rivals Chelsea at home the following week.