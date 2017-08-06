VIDEO: Deluded Man Utd Flop Challenges Neymar to Freekick Challenge on Instagram
Former Manchester United winger Memphis Depay has gotten brave over Instagram by issuing a challenge to Ligue 1's new superstar, Neymar.
The Brazilian joined Paris Saint-Germain earlier in the week from Barcelona in a transfer that shook the footballing world.
The 25-year-old was bought out of his Nou Camp contract by moneybags PSG for a staggering £198m, and will be paid around £537k-a-week over the next five years. After the inclusion of various bonuses, the total cost of the transfer to the French side is thought to total around £450m.
He is undoubtedly going to be the division's new pin-up, but that hasn't stopped Lyon's Depay from getting in touch, for some strange reason.
The Dutch winger uploaded a short video to his Instagram of him firing in some free-kicks in training, along with the caption 'Hey @NeymarJR, welcome to @Ligue1conforama! I look forward to see who nets the most free kicks this season - I’m most definitely up for the challenge'.
Why Depay felt the need to hit the superstar up is anyone's guess, given the many levels above the 23-year-old Neymar is, and when you look at Depay's free-kick record since leaving PSV, it's all a little bit awkward.
What's more, Neymar didn't take free-kicks at Barcelona and only does so for Brazil but of course, there is far more to his game than just striking dead balls.