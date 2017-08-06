Soccer

VIDEO: Leyton Orient Sub Caught Enjoying a Good Scratch of His Nuts on the Bench During Sutton Loss

90Min
an hour ago

Leyton Orient reserve goalkeeper Sam Sargeant was caught having a little scratch of his privates during a 2-0 loss to Sutton United.

Orient, now playing in the National League following their relegation from League Two, could have used some of Sargeant's frantic ball control during their first match in non-league football in more than a century as they suffered a loss.

Sargeant has caught the eye of social media users after being caught out rather embarrassingly during the televised match, with the 19-year-old shown scratching his privates as a substitute prepared to come on.

The teenager seemed a little bored with his side's performance and decided to have a little play with himself, perhaps anticipating that he may not get on the pitch as Charlie Grainger was preferred to line up between the sticks.

Sargeant's hopes of earning a first-team spot may have been dented by this somewhat unsanitary debacle, despite making 15 League Two appearances last season.

