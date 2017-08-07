Alexis Sanchez Set to Accept Arsenal Fate and See Out Remainder of His Contract

Arsenal star-man Alexis Sanchez is ready to accept his fate and see out the final year of his contract with the Gunners.

The Mirror have reported that Gunners boss Arsene Wenger has the full backing of the club's hierarchy to keep the Chilean at the club this season, despite the risk of losing him for nothing next summer.



Sanchez has been dropping hints to his teammates and close friends that he is resigned to staying at theEemirates for another season and leaving next summer, rejecting any increased contract Arsenal offer him.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

The Gunners have made it clear they will not sell to a direct rival in the Premier League, ruling out the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea and with Bayern Munich being put off by his wage demands, it left PSG as the main club linked with the 28-year-old.

After the completion of the French side's record breaking £198m move for Neymar, however, their realistic chance of getting Sanchez is over.

The Chilean was at Wembley to watch his side defeat Chelsea for the second time in three months, but didn't feature after his Confederations Cup commitments.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger made it clear when speaking to the press earlier on in the week, that the board have given him the backing to keep Sanchez at the club, saying: “Yes, the board back me to make the decisions on the technical front. Is that comings and goings? That is technical.”

The 67-year-old also revealed that the contract stand-off hadn't come to an end yet and he is still hoping to persuading the forward to stay, saying: "I warn you that you are going to see that more and more."





"It will become common for one single reason: the inflation rate is so high on wages and the agent will speculate on high wages three or four years before the end of a contract."

“The clubs are not in a position where they can afford to do it. Will clubs be interested in running down contracts? Yes. With the amount of transfers, you buy just normal players for £50m. The clubs do not want to pay this for normal players. They will want to wait until the player is free.”