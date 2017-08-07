Antonio Conte Admits to Being 'Disappointed' Following Defeat to Arsenal in Community Shield

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte admitted that he felt "disappointment" after his side's defeat against Arsenal in the Community Shield on Sunday.

The Blues were beaten on penalties having taken the lead through Victor Moses early in the second half only to be pegged back late on by Sead Kolasinac's headed equaliser.

And Conte did not shy away from making his opinion on referee Bobby Madley's performance clear, after the official controversially booked Willian for an alleged dive in the box and sent off Pedro for a raking challenge on Mohamed Elneny.

“For sure, there is disappointment to finish for the second time with 10 men against Arsenal,” Conte said, quoted by the Telegraph. “Before the FA Cup, and now the Community Shield.

“I did not see the images [for the Pedro red card] and I did not see the yellow card for Willian. A lot of people told me the penalty was clear, so for sure there is a bit of frustration.

“We have to respect the refereeing decision but sometimes this decision makes you a bit angry.

“He [Madley] tried to explain to me about his decision but there was not time because I also wanted to ask him why there wasn’t a penalty and the yellow card for Willian. But then we would have spoken until 9 o’clock.”

Conte also gave his assessment of new striker Alvaro Morata, whose debut was tarred by a miss in the shootout.

“Morata needs to work but it is normal,” Conte said. “He has trained with us for only one week. It is very important to find a good physical condition and understand our idea of football. He needs a bit of time, but it is normal.”

Looking ahead to the beginning of the Premier League season, he added: “In six days we have to start the league. But now the most important thing is to continue to work and try to improve the team.”