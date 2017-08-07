Soccer

Antonio Conte Explains Decision to Let Thibaut Courtois Take Penalty Against Arsenal

90Min
an hour ago

Thibaut Courtois' penalty miss during the Community Shield shootout against Arsenal proved one of the biggest talking points from Chelsea's loss on Sunday.

The Belgian stopper was allowed to take the Blues' second spot kick at the end of the match, which ended 1-1 in regular time, and missed quite sensationally by blasting way over the top.

Antonio Conte faced some of criticism for his decision. But following the game, he told the press that Courtois is one of the best penalty kick takers in training.

“Courtois is one of the best players to kick a penalty,” the manager explained (H/T Express).

“If you have a player who shows you during the training sessions to be one of the best then you pick him to shoot the penalty.

“Don’t forget that also Morata is a forward and he did the same.”

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Petr Cech, the former Chelsea stopper, was in goal for Arsenal. And he had very little to do, with both Courtois and Alvaro Morata missing their spot kicks.

He reckons his familiarity with most of the Blues squad gave him a bit of an advantage against his former team.

"We played together and we made a lot of challenges during the training session in the penalty shootout," he said post-game.

"This is not usually where he shoots, so this is probably why he missed because normally he buries it in the top corner on the other side, the way I went. So obviously, maybe the fact that we know each other and I know their players made it more difficult for them."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters