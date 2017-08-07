Burnley Will Reimburse Fans After Hannover 96 'Friendly' Stopped Due to Crowd Trouble

In pre-season, the sun is out and the fans are in holiday mode as the players return to fitness as they gear up for another season of competitive football. Unfortunately, Burnley fans got more than they bargained for as crowd trouble marred the friendly fixture with German side Hannover 96.

The Lancashire Telegraph reports that the Clarets will look to refund all ticket holders who went to the game last weekend, as a select number of fans disrupted the proceedings by ripping chairs and fighting amongst each other at Turf Moor.

Those who wish to claim back the money paid for the friendly have until Monday the 14th August to seek compensation, before the remaining amount will be distributed across a number of local charities in a sign of good faith.

The club released an official statement offering sympathy to their loyal fans, insisting supporter safety was behind the decision to halt the game at half time.

"Burnley Football Club again apologises to supporters for any inconvenience caused by Saturday’s game.

"However, supporter safety was paramount in the decision to halt the game and we continue to support the Police’s efforts to find those responsible for causing injury and criminal damage."

After narrowly avoiding the drop last season as manager Sean Dyche worked wonders to guide the small squad to safety in the Premier League, the England coach will be seeking a greater deal of consistency as they aim to consolidate their position in the top flight.

Burnley kick off the new campaign against last season's champions Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, who opened their account recently with a penalty defeat to London rivals Arsenal in the Community Shield